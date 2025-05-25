WORLD
Jordan lifts pre-approval requirement for overland travel to Syria
Amman announces the cancellation of prior approval requirement to allow its citizens to travel by land to Syria, according to official "Al-Mamlakah" television, citing the Ministry of Interior.
Jordanian vehicles cross into Syria through the Jaber-Nasib border point, following Amman’s decision to lift prior approval requirements for land travel—marking a new phase in Jordan-Syria ties amid shifting political dynamics. / Reuters
May 25, 2025

Jordan has announced in a statement that land travel to Syria is now permitted for Jordanians without the need for prior approval, unless there are security restrictions preventing it.

This decision is effective immediately and follows the procedures in place at other border crossings. Several local news outlets circulated an image of the decision signed by Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya.

Jordan and Syria are connected by two main border crossings: the Syrian “Old Customs” crossing opposite Jordan’s “Ramtha” crossing, which has been out of service for years due to the crisis in Syria, and the Syrian “Nasib” crossing opposite Jordan’s “Jaber” crossing.

This decision follows a visit by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to Syria, during which an agreement was signed to establish a “Higher Coordination Council” between the two countries.

These developments come in the context of political changes in Syria after opposition groups took control of the country on December 8, 2024, ending the 61-year rule of the Baath Party and the 53-year dominance of the Assad family.

