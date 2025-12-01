CLIMATE
1 min read
Global donors commit $6.7B to rebuild hurricane-hit Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica on October 28, causing an estimated $10 billion in damages and affecting nearly 200,000 buildings.
Global donors commit $6.7B to rebuild hurricane-hit Jamaica
Category 5 hurricane struck Jamaica on October 28, unleashing catastrophic flooding and landslides. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Jamaica has secured up to $6.7 billion in international support over the next three years to fund reconstruction after Category 5 Hurricane Melissa slammed into the Caribbean island in October.

The support will come from the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean CAF, the IMF, the World Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank Group, the institutions said in a joint statement on Monday.

The institutions said that up to $3.6 billion of the package could be made available in sovereign financing for the government's recovery and reconstruction programme, including up to $1 billion each from CAF, the IDB and the World Bank, $200 million from the CDB, and a potential $415 million loan fro IMF under its rapid financing window for natural disasters.

RECOMMENDED

The institutions added that their divisions linked to the private-sector — IDB Invest, IFC and MIGA — are working to mobilise an initial $2.4 billion in private investment to also support reconstruction.

The Category 5 hurricane struck Jamaica on October 28, unleashing catastrophic flooding and landslides with some 30 inches (76 cm) of rain, causing an estimated $10 billion in damages and damaging nearly 200,000 buildings.

RelatedTRT World - In pictures: Hurricane Melissa leaves behind trail of destruction in Jamaica
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border