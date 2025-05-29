When Elon Musk teased a major announcement on “Making Life Multiplanetary” recently, his X post quickly attracted more than 35 million views, reflecting widespread public interest in the billionaire’s promise to unveil new milestones in his vision to colonise Mars.

But just hours before the event, Musk postponed the presentation, stating it would follow the ninth test flight of SpaceX’s 400-foot Starship megarocket.

The launch itself, which took place from his Texas headquarters, Starbase, drew over 1.1 million live viewers on X. This critical step in his Mars plans, however, ended in failure with the spacecraft losing control during re-entry and disintegrating roughly after 35 minutes into flight over the Southern Atlantic.

The mission failed to deploy its test payload, marking the third significant setback for SpaceX’s Starship programme in 2025. Just hours later, he announced that he was stepping down from his post as a special government employee leading DOGE in the Trump administration, ending a high-profile role that had shaped the past year’s political and budgetary direction of US space policy.

His departure followed a public clash with President Trump over the administration’s “big beautiful bill,” a legislative package that included tax cuts and immigration measures but significantly increased the federal deficit.

The dual developments, an unsuccessful Starship launch and Musk’s political exit, have raised fresh questions about the immediate future of his multiplanetary agenda, even as he revealed a new timeline last night for launching an uncrewed Mars mission by the end of 2026.

Back in 2011, the SpaceX CEO had expressed hopes of reaching the Red Planet within a decade. Though 14 years later, the mission has yet to leave Earth.

In 2016, during a presentation in Guadalajara, he initially aimed to launch a cargo mission to Mars by 2022 , followed by a crewed flight in 2024, though neither timeline has been met.

In 2017, he promised private lunar tourism by 2018, a target that also slipped. By 2022, Musk acknowledged that the earliest feasible date for sending humans to Mars would likely be 2029 .

In a video released on Thursday, Musk announced a new target: the first uncrewed Starship mission to Mars is now expected by the end of 2026 .

The date coincides with a rare orbital alignment of Earth and Mars, enabling a shorter transit time of seven to nine months. However, he admitted there’s only a “50-50 chance” of meeting that deadline, and if not, the mission will have to wait until the next window in 2028.

While each new timeline renews public attention, the repeated delays mean doubts remain over whether Musk’s vision of a multiplanetary future will be realised on schedule.

According to experts, SpaceX’s Starship system remains far from ready, with additional years of testing likely needed before any deep space missions can be realistically considered.

‘‘Starship is undergoing its testing phase, had some successes, had a few failures. It’s still a modest number of tests…less than 10,’’ says Chris Impey, a professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona.

“We can predict that they're going to keep testing until it works flawlessly on Earth, taking off and then landing again. That's a minimum requirement to even start talking about going to Mars. So that's another year or so just to…start talking about going beyond Earth.’’ he adds.

Are we ready for Mars?

One of the biggest obstacles in sending human crews to Mars at present remains the vast quantity of resources required not only for the journey, but also for survival on the Martian surface.

As Impey explains: “The sheer amount of life support you need; food, water, oxygen and fuel is prodigious. This is not a short undertaking. It’s a two-year mission, minimum. And it doesn't matter if you send three or six people, the requirements are enormous either way.”

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), astronauts currently rely entirely on food supplies from Earth, a model that is unsustainable for long-duration missions.

In response, NASA’s Advanced Food Technology team at the Johnson Space Center is working to develop systems that can sustainably produce food on Mars while minimising waste.

Another technical issue blocking Starship’s path to Mars is that a landing facility has to be built on the planet’s surface before the first humans arrive, according to a study .