US President Donald Trump has said that he plans to lower tariffs on goods from India to 18 percent, from 25 percent, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil during their phone call.

Trump said on Monday that India would also start to reduce its import taxes on US goods to zero and buy $500 billion worth of American products.

"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India," Trump said.

Trump said that "he agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine."

A White House official said the Trump administration is dropping a 25 percent additional tariffs imposed on Indian imports over its purchases of Russian oil, in addition to lowering a country-specific tariff to 18 percent.



"We are also dropping the 25% tariff given India's agreement to stop buying Russian oil," the official said.

The decision comes after months after Trump pressing India to cut its reliance on cheap Russian crude.

India has taken advantage of slacked Russian oil prices as much of the world has sought to isolate Moscow for its February 2022 war with Ukraine.