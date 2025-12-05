CULTURE & HERITAGE
1 min read
Happy World Turkish Coffee Day!
Here’s a look at some fun facts about the drink.
Happy World Turkish Coffee Day!
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
December 5, 2025

As the Turks say, “a cup of coffee shared is remembered for 40 years.” 

Every year on December 5, the world celebrates Turkish coffee — or “kahve” in Turkish — a unique beverage that first reached Anatolia from Yemen in the 1500s during the Ottoman era, before spreading to Europe in the 17th century. 

Still brewed the same way it was 500 years ago, it remains one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world.

RECOMMENDED

More than a drink, Turkish coffee is deeply rooted in Turkish culture and society. From its preparation to the final sip, it involves a ritual of togetherness passed down through generations and is an inseparable part of daily life for many. 

Have you ever tried Turkish coffee? 

Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions