December 5, 2025
As the Turks say, “a cup of coffee shared is remembered for 40 years.”
Every year on December 5, the world celebrates Turkish coffee — or “kahve” in Turkish — a unique beverage that first reached Anatolia from Yemen in the 1500s during the Ottoman era, before spreading to Europe in the 17th century.
Still brewed the same way it was 500 years ago, it remains one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world.
More than a drink, Turkish coffee is deeply rooted in Turkish culture and society. From its preparation to the final sip, it involves a ritual of togetherness passed down through generations and is an inseparable part of daily life for many.
Have you ever tried Turkish coffee?