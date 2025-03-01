Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that his relations with the United States can still be repaired, after President Donald Trump shouted at him in an angry White House meltdown accusing the Ukrainian leader of refusing to make peace with Russia.

"Of course," Zelenskyy said when asked in a Fox News interview if the relationship with Trump could be salvaged.

US-Ukrainian ties are about "more than two presidents", he said, adding that Ukraine badly needs Washington's help in the fight against Russia's far bigger and better-armed military.

"It will be difficult without your support," Zelenskyy said on Fox — Trump's favorite news channel.

Zelenskyy's olive branch came hours after the extraordinary Oval Office scene where the years-long US policy of massive support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian war collapsed in a shouting match.

The row saw European leaders scramble to voice support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy was made to leave the White House early and without signing a minerals-sharing deal seen as vital to an eventual US-brokered truce.

During the clash, played out in front of US and international media, Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms.