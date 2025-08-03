WORLD
Syria arrests 'war criminal' over abuses against civilians during revolution against Assad regime
The Syrian Interior Ministry says Nabil Driousi was involved in numerous war crimes during the revolution.
Driousi "was implicated in grave violations against civilians, including mutilating the bodies of martyrs," the ministry says. / AA
August 3, 2025

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced that security forces arrested Nabil Driousi for "war crimes" during the uprising against the regime of Bashar Assad.

"The Department of Internal Security in the northern countryside of Latakia Governorate has arrested criminal Nabil Driousi for his involvement in numerous war crimes during the Syrian revolution and his participation in the defunct regime's campaigns against rebellious areas," it said in a statement.

Driousi "was implicated in grave violations against civilians, including mutilating the bodies of martyrs," it said. "He has been referred to the competent judiciary to take the necessary legal action against him."

Assad, Syria's ruler for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

SOURCE:AA
