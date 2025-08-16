WORLD
Trump says Xi promised China won’t invade Taiwan during his presidency
US President Trump said that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping told him that Beijing would not invade Taiwan while he was president, amid diplomatic talks and a cautious stance on cross-strait tensions.
Trump said Xi pledged patience and no military action against Taiwan under his term. / AP
August 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China would not invade Taiwan while Trump is in office.

Trump made the comments in an interview with Fox News, ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"I will tell you, you know, you have a very similar thing with President Xi of China and Taiwan, but I don't believe there's any way it's going to happen as long as I'm here. We'll see," Trump said during an interview on Fox News' "Special Report."

"He told me, 'I will never do it as long as you're president.' President Xi told me that, and I said, 'Well, I appreciate that,' but he also said, 'But I am very patient, and China is very patient,'" Trump said.

Trump and Xi held their first confirmed call of Trump's second presidential term in June. Trump also said in April that Xi had called him but did not specify when that call took place.

‘Sensitive issue’

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to "reunify" with the democratic and separately governed island, by force if necessary. Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Friday described the topic of Taiwan as "the most important and sensitive issue" in China-US relations.

"The US government should adhere to the one-China principle and the three US-China joint communiques, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

Although Washington is Taiwan's main arms supplier and international backer, the US — like most countries — has no formal diplomatic ties with the island.

SOURCE:Reuters
