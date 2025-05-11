Rights groups are criticising controversial comments by the UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) that suggested the "war" in Gaza may reduce obesity.

The controversial statement has brought criticism from rights groups, as UN agencies have long warned about the great risk of famine that Palestinians face.

The UK-based Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said UKLFI's statement is "utterly sickening".

"As children in Gaza face the growing risk of starvation, illness and death, the suggestion by the head of UK Lawyers for Israel that they might benefit from weight loss is utterly sickening," the group wrote on X.

For Chris Doyle, the head of the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), suggesting that the war may reduce obesity is "such an atrocious view".

"How very kind of Israel to put 2.3 million Palestinians on an enforced diet to improve their obesity levels," he wrote Friday on X.

"That such an atrocious view, devoid of any factual basis or legal standing, can be aired is just incredible. Such extremism should not be platformed."

The backlash came after a statement by UKLFI in response to a British consumer co-operative with a group of retail businesses, The Co-operative Group, one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives, demanding that the retailer stop selling Israeli produce.