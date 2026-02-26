Türkiye's GDP will reach to $1.6 trillion in 2026, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said during his speech at the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum.

The minister noted that this figure is six times higher than in 2002 when President Erdogan came into power.

The forum was held in Tsinandali, Georgia, on Thursday.

Bolat added that the country's GDP per capita will reach to $18,000 this year, and the figure is five and a half times higher than the figure in the year of 2002, making Türkiye the fifth biggest economy in Europe.

The minister described the gathering as the "Davos of Caucasus," noting it brings many opportunities to increase bilateral relations at the governmental level and between business representatives.