The M23 rebel group, which is mostly comprised of ethnic Tutsi militiamen, has advanced further into the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) mineral-rich east, tightening its grip after capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

With backing from Rwanda, fighters seized Goma in January, the largest city in North Kivu province and Bukavu fell soon after. North and South Kivu together span roughly 124,000 square kilometres, nearly five times Rwanda’s size.

M23 is now closing in on Uvira, near the Burundi border. Another contingent pushes north from Goma toward Butembo.

Other locations now under M23 control include Masisi, Rutshuru and Katale.

The Rwanda-backed rebels had reached Nyabiondo, a village along the road to Walikale — a strategic town housing the DRC’s only industrial mine, a vital source of state revenue in the form of tax payments.

For over three decades, conflict has plagued the mineral-rich east of DRC, which is home to gold, coltan, and copper deposits, collectively estimated to be worth $24 trillion.

The region’s vast reserves of gold, coltan, and copper have fuelled rivalries, as a myriad of armed groups vie for control, challenging the authority of the central government.

But M23’s ambitions may extend beyond minerals.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance, claims M23 is fighting for Congo, not minerals. Meanwhile, the government has placed a $5 million bounty on Nangaa, along with M23’s top leaders, as it struggles to contain the rebels.

With rebel forces surging and alliances shifting, Kinshasa’s grip on the east seems to be slipping further away.

However, to understand today’s conflict, one must trace it back to 1994 — and the Rwandan genocide.

Seeds of discord

In just 100 days, Hutu extremists massacred 800,000 people, mostly Tutsis. The killing ended when the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), led by Paul Kagame, seized Kigali.

But the violence didn’t stop—it just moved across the border.

Fearing retribution, nearly two million Hutus fled into Zaire (now the DRC), among them the perpetrators of the genocide.

In the refugee camps of North and South Kivu, they regrouped into militias.

Tensions between Hutu and Tutsi armed groups escalated, and by 1996, Rwanda invaded, kicking off the First Congo War.

At the time, Zaire was ruled by Mobutu Sese Seko, whom Rwanda accused of harboring Hutu extremists, or what came to be known as Interahamwe, a Hutu paramilitary organisation.

Backed by Uganda, Angola, and Burundi, Rwanda helped opposition leader Laurent Kabila oust Mobutu. Kabila took power, renamed Zaire the Democratic Republic of Congo, and, in theory, the conflict should have ended in May 1997.

But Kabila, facing domestic backlash over Rwanda’s influence, quickly turned on his former allies. He expelled Tutsis, ousted foreign troops, and tolerated Hutu militias.

In August 1998, Rwanda invaded again, launching the Second Congo War—also known as Africa’s First World War.

The conflict sucked in armies from Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Sudan, and dozens of militia groups proliferated.

A 1999 report by the International Crisis Group noted that the war was “in reality made up of several other conflicts with the result that six separate disputes are being waged on Congolese territory.”

“On the other side, you had Rwanda, Uganda, and at that moment, Burundi. They wanted exactly to take lands, and each of them had some interest, particular interest,” Professor Dady Saleh, Kinshasa-based political analyst, tells TRT World.

The three countries were pitted against the DRC, which was backed by Angola (who didn’t want Uganda and Rwanda taking control of Central Africa), Zimbabwe (Mugabe sent troops to safeguard his economic interests in mines, Namibia (in interest of its regional alliances) and Sudan (in retaliation for Uganda’s support of Sudanese rebels).

Laurent Kabila’s assassination in 2001 by his bodyguard brought his son, Joseph, to power.

The younger Kabila ended the war in 2003, brokering peace deals between the DRC, Rwanda, and Uganda. By then, around three million lives were lost.

The agreements required the DRC to disarm Hutu and ex-Rwandan army militias, with help from a UN force. In return, Rwanda would withdraw its troops.

However, eastern Congo remained volatile, especially with Tutsi militias still active — chief among them was the National Congress for the Defence of the People (CNDP).

On March 23, 2009, the CNDP and the Congolese government signed a deal: CNDP fighters would be integrated into Congo’s army in exchange for peace.

But, as history shows, in the DRC, peace deals rarely hold.

M23 and the waves of action

By 2013, former CNDP fighters, disillusioned and frustrated, splintered to form M23, named after the failed 2009 accord. The rebel group, composed primarily of Tutsis, opposes the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Hutu militia with roots in the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

Formed in 2012, M23 quickly seized large swathes of territory, including the city of Goma.

Backed by Rwanda, they briefly captured key areas in eastern DRC. But regional forces pushed them back, international pressure mounted on Rwanda, and M23 faded into dormancy.

But they waited.

In March 2022, M23 resurfaced, reigniting an insurgency that has since been simmering – until it boiled over in January 2025, when the Rwandan-backed group began snatching up key cities.

According to Saleh, this is because of the training fighters have been receiving in Rwanda.