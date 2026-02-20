The United States sanctioned three senior commanders of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) this week on charges of committing war crimes and large-scale abuses during the 18-month siege of Al Fasher in North Darfur.

The move comes as UN investigators warned that actions by RSF forces during their late-October takeover of the city bore the “hallmarks of genocide,” underscoring mounting international scrutiny over atrocities committed in western Sudan.

In a statement on Thursday, the US State Department said the sanctioned individuals were members of the RSF “whose forces have committed genocide, war crimes and serious human rights abuses in Sudan.”

The Treasury Department, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control, said the three commanders played central roles in the prolonged siege of El Fasher, which ended in October with RSF forces seizing control of the city after months of encirclement and bombardment.

According to Treasury, RSF militants carried out ethnically targeted killings, torture, starvation tactics and widespread sexual violence during the offensive.

The sanctions freeze any assets held in the United States or under US jurisdiction and prohibit American individuals or entities from engaging in transactions with the designated commanders. Entities owned 50 percent or more by them are also subject to the restrictions.

Abu Lulu: Mass killings

Among those sanctioned is Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris Adam, known as Abu Lulu.

US officials accused him of personally carrying out atrocities during the Al Fasher siege and of filming himself killing unarmed civilians.

The Treasury said Abu Lulu interrogated captured Sudanese soldiers, forced them to disclose their tribal affiliations and chant pro-RSF slogans, before executing them at close range.

It also cited his alleged role in the March 2024 execution of detainees at the Al-Jaili refinery north of Khartoum.

Videos widely circulated during the Darfur fighting showed Abu Lulu celebrating battlefield killings and claiming responsibility for hundreds of deaths.

On October 30 last year, the RSF announced that it had detained him for investigation over crimes in Al Fasher following the group’s takeover of the city.

The RSF seized Al Fasher on October 26 after months of siege in violence that local and international organisations described as massacres against civilians.