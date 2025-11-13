US House Speaker Mike Johnson has sworn in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, ending a seven-week impasse that had delayed the lawmaker from assuming her seat and paving the way for a vote to release the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein files.

The House had been out of session since September 19, and Johnson declined to swear in Grijalva during the chamber’s recess amid the ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 43rd day.

After the swearing-in ceremony, addressing the lower chamber for the first time, Grijalva said it has been 50 days since the people of Arizona's seventh congressional district elected her.

"50 days that over 800,000 Arizonians have been left without access to the basic services that every constituent deserves. This is an abuse of power. One individual should not be able to unilaterally obstruct the swearing in of a duly elected member of Congress for political reasons," she added.