Along the Istanbul Strait, faith rarely announces itself loudly. It moves through the city in quieter ways: in dawn visits to tombs, whispered prayers carried on the wind, and the low horns of ships saluting as they pass.



For generations, Istanbulites have believed that certain sacred figures — Yahya Efendi, Aziz Mahmud Hudayi, Prophet Joshua, and Telli Baba — stand as the city’s spiritual guardians.

These are not saints confined to history books; instead, their resting places are woven into daily life where faith, memory, and everyday life quietly intersect.



In Turkish folklore and popular spiritual culture, the idea of guardianship is closely tied to the place tombs occupy in the collective imagination. They function as thresholds, spaces where people pause, reflect and seek relief.

“I believe it is always possible to trace a connection between spiritual life and what appears, on the surface, as political, social, or cultural change,” Iskender Cure, a Sufi practitioner at Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, tells TRT World.

“It is no coincidence that the empire’s most brilliant periods coincided with the lives of the most luminous figures of Ottoman Sufism. Yahya Efendi and Aziz Mahmud Hudayi are among the finest examples.”

“These are places where compassion flows,” adds Fatih Kilicoglu, the imam of the Aziz Mahmud Hudayi Mosque.

“They invite people to turn inward and offer healing through prayer. Prayer, in itself, also provides a form of psychological relief.”

In recent years, participation has visibly increased. Social media posts shared by mosques have drawn larger crowds to Thursday evening dhikr gatherings at Yahya Efendi and Sunday dhikr ceremonies at Aziz Mahmud Hudayi.

“This is not merely a place made of stone and soil,” Kilicoglu says. “It is one of the spaces where Istanbul’s spiritual heart beats. Serving at a threshold where thousands come seeking relief softens the ego and keeps compassion alive.”

Volunteer filmmaker Yunus Emre Bekmez, 29, has witnessed that devotion firsthand.

“For a prayer held at 7.30 am, some arrive as early as two or three in the morning to queue,” he says.

“People come from Trabzon, Ankara, Sakarya and Kocaeli. Once, when the mosque was completely full, I spoke to someone who rushed inside. He told me he had come from Austria and had slept for only two hours, just to be there.”

Cure believes this continuity reflects a deeper cultural relationship with memory. “While the modern world often encourages people to avoid death or erase it from daily life, we are a society that continues to live with its dead,” he says. “These figures represent a symbolism rooted in collective belief.”

That symbolism extends into the water. For generations, sailors passing through the Strait have believed that Yahya Efendi, Yusa Tepesi, Aziz Mahmud Hudayi, and Telli Baba protect them.

Even today, crews on ships lower their voices as they pass. Captains sound their horns. Tugboats offer brief salutes – small gestures of respect toward unseen guardians.

Scholars trace this reverence back to Istanbul’s post-conquest transformation . “The historic peninsula, Eyup, Uskudar, Galata, and both shores of the Istanbul Strait were Islamised through institutions,” says Doc Dr Fatih Kose of Tekirdag Namik Kemal University.



Alongside these institutions, tombs became inseparable elements of the urban fabric. They were places of refuge for the public and spaces where people drew spiritual strength.”

That relationship was interrupted in 1925, when tekkes, zawiyas, and tombs were closed under modernisation reforms . Many fell into neglect. Only decades later were they gradually reopened and restored. Some remain under restoration even today.



Yet belief endured.

Yahya Efendi

Winter is still new in Istanbul when devotees climb the steep hill to Yahya Efendi’s tomb before dawn.

Streets remain dim, the air still carries the chill of night, but visitors ascend in their scores with the intention of finding peace.

Born in 1494, Yahya Efendi was a scholar, poet and polymath engaged in Islamic sciences, medicine and geometry. Historical sources describe him as being in spiritual communion with Hizir (al-Khidr).

He was also the foster brother (through sharing a wet-nurse) of Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent, a proximity to power he never used for authority. His influence was spiritual, and it remains palpable.

While Suleyman lies buried beneath the grandeur of the Suleymaniye Mosque, Yahya Efendi’s resting place stands with a gravity of its own, overlooking the Bosphorus as if guarding it.

Can one look upon a grave with admiration?

The path leading to the tomb has preserved its character: worn stone steps, rows of graves, and an imposing gate opening onto a space of quiet simplicity.

Inside, the sage-green, muted pastel rose colours, and the interior evokes calm, as if stepping inside a Claude Monet painting .

Nigar Nigar Alemdar, now 80, first came here in 1973 with her grandmother, carrying a Philips cassette recorder to document family stories connected to the lodge.

“The custodianship of the Yahya Efendi dergah traces back to my paternal grandmother’s family,” she says. “Our ancestor, Huseyin Sevki Efendi, belonged to the family entrusted with the care of the lodge.”

She returned fifty years later, in 2023, while researching her family history. She notes that the tomb, originally built by Mimar Sinan after 1571, had suffered significant wear over the centuries, and that she was deeply moved by its renewed appearance following the restoration carried out between 2011 and 2013.

“When I entered the courtyard, I closed my eyes and tried to recall what my grandmother used to tell me fifty years ago,” she says. “I wanted to feel what had never been recorded.”

Her story reflects a broader truth about Istanbul, that some places exist not only through what is recorded, but through what is sensed and passed on.

Joshua’s Hill

Some of those transmissions take the form of dreams.

One of the most enduring narratives surrounding Yahya Efendi involves a dream believed to have guided him to Joshua’s Hill in Beykoz, nearly 25 kilometres away.

In this story, repeated visions lead him to a site long associated with Prophet Joshua.



In the Qur’an, journeys are rarely just about distance. In Surah Al Kahf, Prophet Moses vows to travel endlessly until he reaches “the junction of the two seas.” Across centuries of interpretation, some have symbolically associated this point with the northern edge of the Bosphorus.