Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s chief foreign policy adviser has criticised the US for failing to consult allies before launching military action against Iran.

“A minimum of respect would require consultation on these matters in advance, not when problems arise,” Marcin Przydacz told Radio Zet on Wednesday.

He was referring to the US and Israeli strikes on Iran and argued that Washington should have coordinated with NATO allies before acting, especially if it later expected their support.

The remarks signal a rare tension between Poland’s strongly pro-American president and the administration of Donald Trump.

Przydacz emphasised that Washington should have shown “a minimum of respect” by informing allies beforehand, particularly given later US expectations for NATO partners to help protect shipping routes and support US operations in the Middle East.

Nawrocki has long been one of Trump’s closest European allies, repeatedly praising him as a “true friend of Poland,” backing calls for higher European defence spending, and stressing that the US remains Poland’s key partner.

However, the statements expose a widening gap between Nawrocki’s presidential office and Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government on how to respond to the growing conflict with Iran.

Cautious approach