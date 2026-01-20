Thousands of farmers driving tractors and waving flags descended on Tuesday on the European parliament in Strasbourg in protest at a major trade deal signed with South America, ahead of a vote on whether to refer it to the courts.

The deal inked earlier this month between the 27-nation European Union and Mercosur bloc members Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay creates one of the world's largest free trade areas after 25 years of tricky negotiations.

But the 4,500 farmers and their supporters from France, Italy, Belgium and Poland protesting Tuesday, according to police estimates, fear it will cause an influx of cheaper goods produced with lower standards and banned pesticides.

"This free trade may, in some cases, open up opportunities for Italy and reduce customs duties, but it endangers everyone's health," said Nicolo Koliotassis, a member of the Italian farmers' union Coldiretti.

Although final approval on the Mercosur treaty is not expected for several months, MEPs on Wednesday will vote on whether to refer the deal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to determine if the agreement is compatible with EU policy.

The court's ruling could then force the deal to be amended.

"We want MEPs to do their job, to appeal to the court so the agreement can be reviewed," Emmanuelle Poirier, 45, told AFP. The French cattle breeder added she fears "mass imports of meat that do not meet France's specifications."