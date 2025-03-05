WORLD
2 min read
First time in Syria's history: New gov’t attends chemical weapons ban meeting after Assad regime
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said he is attending the OPCW meeting to address concerns about the country's chemical weapons stockpile following Assad's ouster.
00:00
First time in Syria's history: New gov’t attends chemical weapons ban meeting after Assad regime
Asaad al-Shaibani’s historic attendance at the OPCW signals a shift in Syria's policy on chemical weapons. / AA
March 5, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said he would take part in a meeting of the international chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands, nearly three months after Assad's ouster.

"Today, for the first time in Syria's history, I am attending the executive council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague," Shaibani said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

"This participation reaffirms Syria's commitment to international security and honours those who lost their lives suffocating at the hands of the Assad regime," he added.

Assad was repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons during Syria's 13-year civil war, and there has been widespread concern about the fate of Syria's stockpile since his December 8 ouster.

More than a decade ago, Syria agreed to hand over its declared stockpile for destruction, but the OPCW has always been concerned that the declaration was incomplete and that more weapons remain unaccounted for.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, OPCW chief Fernando Arias met President of Syria’s transitional government, Ahmed Alsharaa in a first visit to Damascus since new leadership took over the war-torn country.

The visit raised hope that Syria could be definitively rid of chemical weapons after years of obstruction to the organisation's work.

Arias said that his trip marked "a reset" and that "after 11 years of obstruction by the previous authorities, the Syrian caretaker authorities have a chance to turn the page".

The OPCW has expressed concern that valuable evidence may have been destroyed in the intense Israeli bombing of Syrian military assets that followed Assad's overthrow.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North