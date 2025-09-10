Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace on Tuesday.

Poland, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO, received the first alert about Russia’s drone attack on Ukraine at 2006 GMT on Tuesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told parliament.

Poland's airspace was violated 19 times, Tusk said, and at least three drones were shot down after Warsaw and its allies scrambled jets, but authorities said nobody was harmed.

The first violation of Polish airspace occurred at around 2130 GMT, and the last one took place at around 0430 GMT on Wednesday, according to Tusk.

Polish F-16 fighter jets, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and mid-air refuelling aircraft took part in the overnight operation following the airspace violations, western officials said.

The violation of Polish airspace by drones is a serious incident that may have far-reaching consequences, but it must be established if it was intentional or accidental and who controlled the drones, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said, amid rising war hysteria.

Here’s what different sides have been saying about the drone attack.

Russia denies

Russia's defence ministry denied targeting Poland, saying they were ready to talk with Warsaw.

The ministry said its forces had achieved all their targets in the attack in Ukraine and pointed out that the Russian drones, "which allegedly crossed the border with Poland," had a range of not more than 700 kilometres.

"There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland," the ministry said in a statement.

A Russian diplomat said that Poland had not given any evidence that the drones shot down in Poland were of Russian origin, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

"We see the accusations as groundless. No evidence that these drones are of Russian origin has been presented," Andrey Ordash, Russia's charge d'affaires in Poland, was quoted as saying.

Ukraine’s usual suspect

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged at least eight Russian drones had been aimed at Poland, with at least two entering Polish territory via Belarus.

Poland said it detected a number of airspace violations overnight, with many originating from Belarus.

It confirmed shooting down three drones and said it was likely that a fourth had been destroyed.

The last drone was downed at 0445 GMT, it said.

Belarus

Belarus on Wednesday said it shot down drones that went astray during overnight Russian and Ukrainian attacks.

Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko, in a video statement shared by the Defense Ministry, said its forces continuously tracked drones that went astray due to the use of electronic warfare.

“Some of the lost drones were destroyed by our country's Air Defense Forces over the territory of the republic,” Muraveiko said, without specifying the number of drones.

It remains unclear if the drones that Belarus shot down were from Russia or Ukraine.