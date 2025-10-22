A rare portrait of Osman Hamdi Bey’s wife, painted by the pioneering Ottoman artist himself, has gone on sale at an auction with an estimated value of $1.5 million.

Painted in the 1880s, the oil-on-canvas work, measuring 98 by 68 cm, is less known than Hamdi Bey’s most celebrated paintings, largely because it remained in family hands for decades before entering a private collection.

Until it was sold in 1995, the portrait hung in the home of Cenan Sarc (1913-2012), the granddaughter of Osman Hamdi Bey and his wife Naile Hanim. Born in France as Marie Palyart, Naile Hanim was the artist’s second wife.

The Sakip Sabanci Museum in Istanbul already holds another portrait of Naile Hanim, where the artist painted his wife in left profile, similarly against a gold background.

The museum notes that gold was traditionally used to depict holy figures in Islamic, medieval European and early Renaissance art, and that Hamdi Bey, one of the first Turkish artists to paint women on canvas, used it to “stress the divinity of the figure in his wife Naile Hanim’s portrait.”

Six months ago, Osman Hamdi Bey’s “Preparing Coffee” also made headlines when it sold for £1 million ($1.3 million) at Sotheby’s in London.

The 1881 work, long thought lost and previously known only from a black-and-white photograph, had similarly resurfaced after more than a century in European private collections.