Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he backed the idea of a truce with Ukraine, but said he had "serious questions" about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with US President Donald Trump.

He was responding to a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that US special envoy Steve Witkoff is due to present to Russian officials later on Thursday.

"We agree with proposals to cease hostilities, but on the basis that that cessation would lead to long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis," Putin told a press conference in Moscow. "But there are nuances," he said.

He said Russian soldiers were currently in the midst of an offensive aimed at driving Kiev out of the Kursk region.

"If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?... How will supervision (of the ceasefire) be organised? These are all serious questions.

"I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him," he told reporters.

Trump has expressed optimism that his team can secure a ceasefire, even as Kiev and Moscow trade almost daily aerial attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said the fact Russia was yet to respond to the idea showed it did not want peace.