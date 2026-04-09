WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US-Iran talks should secure lasting peace, Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Erdogan says Türkiye, together with other relevant countries, has made intensive efforts throughout the process that led to the ceasefire.
US-Iran talks should secure lasting peace, Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
File photo: Turkish President Erdogan holds phone call with Iranian President Pezeshkian. / AA
April 9, 2026

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, and discussed the two-week temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran and regional security.

According to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement on Thursday, Erdogan said that Türkiye, together with other countries concerned, has made "intensive efforts" in the process leading to the ceasefire.

He urged that the US-Iran negotiations set to begin in the coming days in Pakistan be used to the fullest extent possible to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Erdogan underlined the importance of "not giving opportunity to those who want to sabotage" the peace process, expressing Ankara's readiness to provide "all possible support in the new phase."

Erdogan, during a call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, made similar comments, stressing the need to make effective use of this period and warning against any actions that could undermine the process.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and other allies for their "invaluable support" towards securing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Erdogan said Türkiye was ready to provide every possible contribution in the new phase alongside friendly countries and partners.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish president also offered condolences over the losses suffered by the “brotherly people of Iran".

Erdogan has held a series of calls over the last two days to accelerate the US-Iran peace talks.

Iran and the US announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war, which has left hundreds dead and wounded since February 28.

The first round of formal negotiations is likely to take place in Islamabad on Saturday.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan warns of 'sabotage' in Iran ceasefire during Trump call
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel's 'secret' approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
Iranians mourn slain supreme leader weeks after killing
Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
Greenland PM rebuffs Trump remarks as NATO tensions rise
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Türkiye's Fidan calls for extension of US-Iran truce, warns against Israeli sabotage
Hormuz traffic thin despite truce as Iran issues safety warning
Israeli attacks on Lebanon render US negotiations 'meaningless': Iran
'Brutal and horrific': Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian girl inside Gaza classroom
Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce
Russia hands back remains of 1,000 Ukrainian troops
Saudi, Iranian top diplomats hold first call since US-Israeli war on Tehran, Gulf strikes
Iran rejects any limits on enrichment programme: nuclear chief
No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye
Islamabad on edge as US–Iran talks loom after tenuous ceasefire. Here's what to expect
By Fatima Munir