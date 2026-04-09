Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, and discussed the two-week temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran and regional security.



According to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement on Thursday, Erdogan said that Türkiye, together with other countries concerned, has made "intensive efforts" in the process leading to the ceasefire.



He urged that the US-Iran negotiations set to begin in the coming days in Pakistan be used to the fullest extent possible to achieve lasting peace and stability.



Erdogan underlined the importance of "not giving opportunity to those who want to sabotage" the peace process, expressing Ankara's readiness to provide "all possible support in the new phase."

Erdogan, during a call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, made similar comments, stressing the need to make effective use of this period and warning against any actions that could undermine the process.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and other allies for their "invaluable support" towards securing a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Erdogan said Türkiye was ready to provide every possible contribution in the new phase alongside friendly countries and partners.