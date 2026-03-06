Türkiye has extended the suspension of flights to several Middle Eastern destinations until March 9 due to escalating security risks linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US and Israel, the Turkish transport minister announced.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday that the authorities are closely monitoring developments in regional airspace, noting that airspace closures continue in Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Syria, except for Aleppo.

He added that partial air traffic continues in Oman, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, while operations in the United Arab Emirates are being managed in a controlled and limited manner.

The minister said Turkish air carriers had previously suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until March 6 due to security concerns, but the suspension has now been extended until March 9 for flights operated by Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus Airlines, and SunExpress.

He added that Pegasus Airlines has removed its Iran flights from its schedule until March 12, while Turkish Airlines has suspended its Iran services until March 20.