TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict
Ankara extends suspension of flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan until March 9 amid regional airspace closures.
Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict
Türkiye extends flight suspensions to several Middle East countries amid regional conflict / Reuters
March 6, 2026

Türkiye has extended the suspension of flights to several Middle Eastern destinations until March 9 due to escalating security risks linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US and Israel, the Turkish transport minister announced.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday that the authorities are closely monitoring developments in regional airspace, noting that airspace closures continue in Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Syria, except for Aleppo.

He added that partial air traffic continues in Oman, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, while operations in the United Arab Emirates are being managed in a controlled and limited manner.

The minister said Turkish air carriers had previously suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until March 6 due to security concerns, but the suspension has now been extended until March 9 for flights operated by Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus Airlines, and SunExpress.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan until March 6

He added that Pegasus Airlines has removed its Iran flights from its schedule until March 12, while Turkish Airlines has suspended its Iran services until March 20.

RECOMMENDED

Uraloglu also said that, following daily security assessments regarding regional airspace developments, flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE will not be operated on Friday.

"Additionally, there are 4 Iraqi Airways aircraft grounded at Istanbul Airport, 2 at Mugla Dalaman Airport, and 1 at Ankara Esenboga Airport. The grounding status for a total of 7 aircraft is in effect, and the process is being followed in coordination with the relevant units," Uraloglu stated.

He also said two aircraft belonging to Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines remain at Tehran Airport, while in Iraq, there is one aircraft leased from Tailwind Airlines.

Meanwhile, following a drone-related incident at Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport, two passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines were diverted and landed at Igdir Sehit Bulent Aydin Airport, where passengers were safely transferred to Nakhchivan by road.

Uraloglu said relevant units are continuing to monitor developments closely and remain in coordination with authorities to respond to any potential changes affecting regional airspace and airports.

RelatedTRT World - Mideast tensions: Flights resume to China, Australia, but backlog may take weeks to clear
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report