It’s been a remarkable 24 hours for Turkish sports, with the nation’s women’s volleyball, men’s football, and men’s basketball teams delivering thrilling victories and marking historic milestones in international sports.

Women’s national team advances to the semi-finals

On Thursday, Türkiye’s women’s national volleyball team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, after defeating the United States.

Türkiye beat the US with set scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 to secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Championship for the first time in history.

The Turkish volleyball team’s next match will be with Japan on September 6, 2025.

Men’s national football team defeats Georgia

The men’s national football team played against Georgia at Boris Paichadze National Stadium, scoring two goals in the first half of the match.

Mert Muldur and Kerem Akturkoglu were the players who scored a goal each.

Kerem Akturkoglu scored another goal in the second half, and the Turkish football team emerged victorious with the score at 3-2.