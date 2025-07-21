WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Belgian authorities interrogate two Israeli soldiers accused of Gaza war crimes
Foundation behind legal complaint says this is Europe's first arrest and questioning of Israeli suspects over alleged Gaza war crimes.
Belgian authorities interrogate two Israeli soldiers accused of Gaza war crimes
2 Israeli soldiers accused of Gaza war crimes arrested, questioned by Belgian authorities: Reports / Reuters
July 21, 2025

Two Israeli soldiers accused of war crimes in Gaza were arrested and interrogated by Belgian authorities before eventually being released, media reports and an advocacy group have said.

According to Belgian media reports, the arrests followed urgent legal complaints filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) earlier this week. The soldiers were detained at the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium.

After examining the case, prosecutors decided they had jurisdiction under Article 14/10 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which grants Belgian courts extraterritorial authority over international crimes such as war crimes covered by the Geneva Conventions and torture as defined by the UN Convention Against Torture.

Following these developments, police located and formally interviewed the two soldiers before releasing them. Belgian authorities have confirmed that a criminal investigation is ongoing but declined to provide further details.

In a statement, the Hind Rajab Foundation welcomed the move as "a turning point in the global pursuit of accountability," noting it was the first time in Europe that Israeli suspects linked to alleged war crimes in Gaza were arrested and questioned.

"To the victims and survivors in Gaza: we see you, we hear you, and we carry your demands for justice forward. To those who believed impunity was permanent: this moment shows that it is not," the foundation said, calling for the investigation to be pursued fully and independently.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has killed over 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The genocidal military attacks have devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages and deaths by starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - At ICJ, world deplores Israel for weaponising food, starving Palestinians

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump