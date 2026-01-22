Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye will become one of the central poles in the newly reshaped world order.

“As in Syria, we are entering a new era in which we will reap the rewards of our sacrifices and efforts, and of having stood on the right side of history and conscience,” said Erdogan, speaking at the 7th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Entrepreneurial Businesspeople Confederation on Thursday.

“The world is slowly moving towards what we've been saying. The validity of our criticisms of global politics, which we have been making for years, is becoming apparent today,” he said.

Erdogan said that Türkiye's path and destiny are bright, and new doors will open, new opportunities will arise and possibilities beyond expectations will emerge.

“We are on a brand new journey where our epics will be recited from memory, our achievements will be talked about by friend and foe alike and ultimately, a great and powerful Türkiye will emerge,” he added.

He urged entrepreneurs and businesspeople to ignore economists who, for years, have been waiting for Türkiye to fall into crisis, chaos, turmoil and economic hardship.