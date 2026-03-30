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Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba
President Claudia Sheinbaum says Mexico has the right to send fuel to Cuba as US President Donald Trump eases stance on oil shipments.
Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba
President Sheinbaum defends Mexico's right to supply oil to Cuba / Reuters
20 hours ago

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that her country has every right to send fuel to Cuba, whether for humanitarian or commercial reasons.

Sheinbaum's remarks on Monday came one day after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on the block of oil shipments to the Communist-run island and as a Russian oil tanker approached Havana.

The Mexican government "always seeks (to send) humanitarian aid, and it is in that context that we will make the decision."

Sheinbaum responded at her morning press conference in response to a question about fuel shipments to Cuba.

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She did not specify or give a timeline for when Mexico could decide to send an oil shipment to Cuba.

Sheinbaum also said that private companies in Cuba, such as hotels, have approached the Mexican government to purchase oil from state-owned energy company Pemex.

RelatedTRT World - Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
SOURCE:Reuters
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