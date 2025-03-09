WORLD
1 min read
Ukraine to get $211M in military aid from France, backed by frozen Russian assets
The new aid package will support the delivery of 155-mm artillery shells and AASM gliding bombs, which will be used by Ukrainian Mirage 2000 aircraft.
00:00
Ukraine to get $211M in military aid from France, backed by frozen Russian assets
The decision follows an October 2024 pledge by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to offer nearly $50 billion in loans to Ukraine. / AP
March 9, 2025

France will provide Ukraine with $211 million in military aid using the interest from frozen Russian assets, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has said.

In an interview with the French newspaper La Tribune on Saturday, Lecornu said that the new aid package will support the delivery of 155-mm artillery shells and AASM gliding bombs, which will be used by Ukrainian Mirage 2000 aircraft.

The French minister added that France is also expediting the transfer of older military equipment, including tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

The decision follows an October 2024 pledge by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to offer nearly $50 billion in loans to Ukraine, backed by revenue from frozen Russian assets.

Lecornu's remarks also come shortly after the UK reached a similar agreement with Ukraine on March 1 to provide a $2.84 billion loan for defence purchases, also backed by frozen Russian assets.

RECOMMENDED

Western countries have frozen roughly $300 billion in Russian assets since the onset of the war.

However, the majority of these funds remain inaccessible, with only about $3.2 billion annually available in interest to fund initiatives like the one announced by France.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy calls for peace with strong security guarantees at UK summit

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices