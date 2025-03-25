WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel's attack on Nasser Hospital strained Gaza healthcare: WHO
The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when the Israeli army shelled a hospital's surgical ward.
00:00
Israel's attack on Nasser Hospital strained Gaza healthcare: WHO
March 25, 2025

The chief of the World Health Organization has said Israel's Sunday attack on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, has strained the health system in Gaza.

The Israeli attack on the hospital "severely damaged the surgical ward, killed two people, and injured eight," Tedros Ghebreyesus said Monday on X.

"35 inpatient beds were destroyed, further straining the health system, which is already overwhelmed by injuries due to renewed violence," Tedros noted.

He stressed that "health care is not a target, should be protected, and must not be militarised," reiterating WHO's call for "the release of all hostages and for the resumption of the ceasefire."

On Sunday night, the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when the Israeli army shelled a hospital in southern Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

The strike targeted the hospital’s surgical ward, claiming the lives of a 16-year-old and another Palestinian while wounding several other patients and medical staff, it said in a statement.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial attack on Gaza on March 18, killing at least 730 people and wounding nearly 1,200 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say