UN helicopter comes under fire in South Sudan, crew member killed
The incident follows rising tensions between President Kiir and Vice President Machar’s forces in Upper Nile State.
A South Sudanese army general and other officers were killed in the failed rescue mission, UNMISS said in a statement. / AP
March 7, 2025

A United Nations helicopter was attacked and a crew member was killed in South Sudan while attempting to rescue soldiers, in an incident described as a possible war crime.

A fragile power-sharing agreement between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar has been threatened in recent weeks by clashes between their allied forces in the northeastern Upper Nile State.

The UN Mission in South Sudan said on Friday its team was attempting to extract members of the South Sudanese army from the area when their helicopter came under fire, killing a crew member and seriously injuring two others.

A South Sudanese army general and other officers were killed in the failed rescue mission, UNMISS said in a statement.

"The attack on UNMISS personnel is utterly abhorrent and may constitute a war crime under international law," said head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom.

"We also regret the killing of those that we were attempting to extract," he added.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, ended a five-year civil war in 2018 with a power-sharing agreement between bitter rivals Kiir and Machar.

But Kiir's allies have accused Machar's forces of fomenting unrest in Nasir County, Upper Nile State in league with the so-called White Army, a loose band of armed youths in the region from the same ethnic Nuer community as the vice-president.

Warning

A government garrison in the region was overrun by the rebels on Tuesday, the information minister told reporters earlier this week, adding that a general and several soldiers had survived the attack and were still fighting the rebels.

Kiir's government responded with multiple arrests of Machar's allies in the capital Juba, including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, deputy army chief General Gabriel Duop Lam and Peacebuilding Minister Stephen Par Kuol.

The latter was released on Friday, according to his spokesperson.

UNMISS said its evacuation mission was an attempt to end the violence in Nasir County that had caused "significant casualties and civilian displacement."

Regional and Western diplomats warned earlier this week that the events threaten the 2018 peace agreement that put an end to a civil war that had killed some 400,000 people.

