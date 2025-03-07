A United Nations helicopter was attacked and a crew member was killed in South Sudan while attempting to rescue soldiers, in an incident described as a possible war crime.

A fragile power-sharing agreement between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar has been threatened in recent weeks by clashes between their allied forces in the northeastern Upper Nile State.

The UN Mission in South Sudan said on Friday its team was attempting to extract members of the South Sudanese army from the area when their helicopter came under fire, killing a crew member and seriously injuring two others.

A South Sudanese army general and other officers were killed in the failed rescue mission, UNMISS said in a statement.

"The attack on UNMISS personnel is utterly abhorrent and may constitute a war crime under international law," said head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom.

"We also regret the killing of those that we were attempting to extract," he added.

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, ended a five-year civil war in 2018 with a power-sharing agreement between bitter rivals Kiir and Machar.

But Kiir's allies have accused Machar's forces of fomenting unrest in Nasir County, Upper Nile State in league with the so-called White Army, a loose band of armed youths in the region from the same ethnic Nuer community as the vice-president.