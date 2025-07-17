Ukraine's parliament has voted to approve Yulia Svyrydenko’s appointment as prime minister, and the composition of her government, in what is the largest cabinet reshuffle since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

Lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko wrote on Telegram that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada approved Svyrydenko for the post with 262 votes in favour on Thursday.

"Our Government sets its course towards a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations — military, economic, and social. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life,” Svyrydenko said on social media following the announcement.

Svyrydenko served as first deputy prime minister and economy minister, posts she has held since November 2021.

What earned Yulia Svyrydenko the top job?

The 39-year-old, who was appointed economy minister just months before the Kremlin launched its full-scale assault in February 2022, shot to international prominence this year when she championed a vital economic accord between Kiev and Washington.

Svyrydenko led fraught negotiations around a minerals and investment agreement with the United States that nearly derailed ties between Kiev and its most important military ally.

The deal was central to a disastrous televised spat between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in February 2025.

Not long after, Svyrydenko travelled to Washington to finalise an agreement that many Ukrainians hoped would placate Trump by giving him a sellable victory and ensure more critical US support for Kiev.

"She was the key and the only person leading these negotiations. She managed to prevent them from unravelling," said Tymofiy Mylovanov, a former economy minister who worked with Svyrydenko.

She earned the respect of US partners during the negotiations, according to several analysts, including Mylovanov, who described Svyrydenko as preferring a level-headed, non-confrontational approach in politics.