Iranian ambassador to Islamabad on Tuesday said that Pakistan's facilitation of talks with the US to end the war in the Middle East is "approaching a critical, sensitive stage."
Calling Pakistan's efforts “positive and productive” Reza Amiri Moghadam added on X: “Stay tuned”.
Moghadam's remarks come as Iran on Monday sent a proposal outlining its position on ending the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent resolution.
Iran conveyed its response to a US proposal through Pakistan after two weeks of high-level deliberations.
Later, US President Donald Trump described Iran's response as a "significant step," though still falling short.
"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters at the White House.