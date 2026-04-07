WAR ON IRAN
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Pakistan's role in Middle East peace talks 'approaching critical stage,' says Iran
Iranian envoy Reza Amiri Moghadam calls Pakistan's efforts 'positive, productive endeavours'.
Pakistan's role in Middle East peace talks 'approaching critical stage,' says Iran
A file photo of Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam. / AP
8 hours ago

Iranian ambassador to Islamabad on Tuesday said that Pakistan's facilitation of talks with the US to end the war in the Middle East is "approaching a critical, sensitive stage."

Calling Pakistan's efforts “positive and productive” Reza Amiri Moghadam added on X: “Stay tuned”.

Moghadam's remarks come as Iran on Monday sent a proposal outlining its position on ending the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent resolution.

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Iran conveyed its response to a US proposal through Pakistan after two weeks of high-level deliberations.

Later, US President Donald Trump described Iran's response as a "significant step," though still falling short.

"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters at the White House.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan emerges as key mediator to end US-Israel war on Iran, with summit said to be on the cards
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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