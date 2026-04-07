Iranian ambassador to Islamabad on Tuesday said that Pakistan's facilitation of talks with the US to end the war in the Middle East is "approaching a critical, sensitive stage."

Calling Pakistan's efforts “positive and productive” Reza Amiri Moghadam added on X: “Stay tuned”.

Moghadam's remarks come as Iran on Monday sent a proposal outlining its position on ending the war, rejecting a temporary ceasefire and calling instead for a permanent resolution.