Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Nationwide unrest over economic collapse deepens, drawing fierce rhetoric from Tehran, Washington and Brussels as flights are cancelled and internet access is cut.
The demonstrations in Iran have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces, according to human rights groups. / AFP
January 9, 2026

Iran’s leadership and foreign powers traded sharp warnings on Friday as protests driven by economic hardship spread across the country, with buildings set ablaze in Tehran, mass arrests reported nationwide and escalating rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused protesters of collaborating with foreign powers and singled out Trump for what he called cynical exploitation of the unrest. 

“I cannot tolerate collaboration with foreigners,” Khamenei said in a public address, urging Iranians to maintain unity and readiness. 

He accused Trump of having “his hands tainted with the blood of the Iranians” and dismissed claims that Washington supports the Iranian people.

Protests spread, casualties mount

The demonstrations, sparked on December 28 by the collapse of the Iranian rial and worsening living conditions, have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces, according to human rights groups. 

Footage verified by BBC Persian showed mosques on fire in several Tehran neighbourhoods, underscoring the scale and intensity of the unrest.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency says at least 42 people have been killed so far, including eight security personnel, with more than 2,200 arrested. 

Iranian state media, breaking days of silence, blamed “terrorist agents” linked to the US and Israel for arson attacks on public transport, private vehicles and government facilities.

Trump escalates rhetoric

Trump on Thursday warned Iran it would be hit “very hard” if security forces kill protesters, later reposting a video claiming — without verification — that protesters had taken control of Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city. 

Independent reports do not support claims that security forces have abandoned the city, a major religious hub and home to the Imam Reza shrine.

The president has repeatedly suggested US intervention if Iran violently suppresses protests, saying Washington is “locked and loaded,” further inflaming tensions with Tehran.

Internet cut, flights grounded

Iran’s government has shut down internet access and international phone calls, making independent verification difficult and limiting communication inside the country. 

Turkish Airlines on Friday cancelled 17 flights to Tehran, Tabriz and Mashhad scheduled for Friday and Saturday, while low-cost carrier AJet scrapped six Tehran flights, citing “regional developments” in Iran.

Europe urges restraint

Meanwhile, the European Union on Friday called on Tehran to restore internet access and respect the right to peaceful assembly. 

“Any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable,” EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said, adding that Iranians were expressing “legitimate aspirations for a better life.”

As protests persist and the war of words intensifies, Iran faces mounting internal pressure and growing international scrutiny, with no clear sign of de-escalation.

