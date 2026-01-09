Iran’s leadership and foreign powers traded sharp warnings on Friday as protests driven by economic hardship spread across the country, with buildings set ablaze in Tehran, mass arrests reported nationwide and escalating rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei accused protesters of collaborating with foreign powers and singled out Trump for what he called cynical exploitation of the unrest.

“I cannot tolerate collaboration with foreigners,” Khamenei said in a public address, urging Iranians to maintain unity and readiness.

He accused Trump of having “his hands tainted with the blood of the Iranians” and dismissed claims that Washington supports the Iranian people.

Protests spread, casualties mount

The demonstrations, sparked on December 28 by the collapse of the Iranian rial and worsening living conditions, have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 provinces, according to human rights groups.

Footage verified by BBC Persian showed mosques on fire in several Tehran neighbourhoods, underscoring the scale and intensity of the unrest.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency says at least 42 people have been killed so far, including eight security personnel, with more than 2,200 arrested.

Iranian state media, breaking days of silence, blamed “terrorist agents” linked to the US and Israel for arson attacks on public transport, private vehicles and government facilities.

Trump escalates rhetoric