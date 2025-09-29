Human rights violations in Palestine have come under the spotlight at the 20th International Forensic Medicine Days, a week-long congress in the Turkish city of Antalya that brought together nearly 800 forensic experts, academics, and judicial members from 27 countries from September 22 to 28.

Hosted at the Justice Strengthening Foundation’s Antalya Training and Social Facility, the congress brought together representatives from forensic institutions, academics, senior judiciary members, and experts from 28 countries.

With the theme “Human Rights and Expertise in the World,” the event featured 24 panels and 164 presentations — 64 oral and 102 poster sessions — where local and international experts shared their experiences and innovations in the field.

Throughout the week, a wide range of issues were discussed. Mujo Begic, head of the Missing Persons Institute Bihac Office at the University of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, presented his country’s experience in the search, exhumation, and identification of genocide victims, while Ditor Haliti, a forensic expert from Kosovo, spoke on the identification of missing persons in Kosovo.

Melahat Elif Gunce Eskikoy, Eurasia regional forensic manager at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Belgrade Delegation in Serbia, outlined the forensic activities of the ICRC under humanitarian law, and Ebu Hazim Esref Nasrullah, a judge at the High Court of Gaza, Palestine, focused on human rights violations and expert testimony in Gaza.

Emerging technologies

Duarte Nuno Vieira, president of the Portuguese National Academy of Medicine, emphasised the role of forensic medicine in detecting human rights violations, while Agnieszka Lukomska, president of the European Network of Forensic Science Institutes (ENFSI) and head of the Polish Police Forensic Laboratory, shared Poland’s experience in identifying disaster victims.

Emerging technologies also took center stage. Ivan Siparov, a forensic audio expert, examined forensic techniques for analysing AI-generated voices, and Prof. Sebastiano Battiato of the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Catania, Italy, discussed methods for evaluating AI-generated images.