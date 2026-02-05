President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran, stressing that the process remains active and that dialogue remains possible.
Speaking to journalists on his return flight to Türkiye on Thursday following visits to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Erdogan said Ankara is working to prevent the region from being dragged into further conflict and chaos.
"We are making every effort to de-escalate the tension between Iran and the US without dragging the region into further conflict and chaos," Erdogan said.
Citing Turkish efforts, he reported discussions with US President Donald Trump, followed by talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the next day.
He noted a trilateral meeting occurred in Istanbul, involving Türkiye's foreign minister and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Space for diplomacy
"Our opposition to military intervention in Iran has been clearly expressed, and we have conveyed this position directly to our counterparts," Erdogan said.
He said all parties were seeking space for diplomacy, describing this as a positive development.
"Problems are not solved through conflict but through negotiation and reconciliation," he said.
"The process remains active and continues uninterrupted. The ground for diplomacy and dialogue remains open."
Erdogan explained that there is a progress at lower levels could pave the way for talks between leaders, adding that it was important to establish a negotiation table at a time of heightened military tensions.
Regional dynamics
Addressing a separate question on regional dynamics, Erdogan said Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, do not want a new war and increasingly support a diplomatic approach.
"Everyone realises that fully establishing peace and stability in our region will benefit all of us," he said, warning that conflicts only lead to loss.
He said viewing regional issues solely through a military lens would lead to disaster.
"Our region has already endured enough blood, tears, and wars," Erdogan said.
"Moving forward, we want to speak of peace and tranquillity and foster cooperation."
Erdogan’s remarks came as Iran and the United States were preparing for talks on Friday in Oman, with Washington looking to see if there was any prospect of diplomatic progress on the Iranian nuclear programme and other issues while refusing to rule out military attacks.
The talks — finally confirmed by both sides late on Wednesday after uncertainty over the location, timing and format — will be the first such encounter between the two foes since the United States joined Israel's war against Iran in June with strikes on nuclear and civilian sites.