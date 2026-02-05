President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye is continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran, stressing that the process remains active and that dialogue remains possible.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight to Türkiye on Thursday following visits to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Erdogan said Ankara is working to prevent the region from being dragged into further conflict and chaos.

"We are making every effort to de-escalate the tension between Iran and the US without dragging the region into further conflict and chaos," Erdogan said.

Citing Turkish efforts, he reported discussions with US President Donald Trump, followed by talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the next day.

He noted a trilateral meeting occurred in Istanbul, involving Türkiye's foreign minister and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Space for diplomacy

"Our opposition to military intervention in Iran has been clearly expressed, and we have conveyed this position directly to our counterparts," Erdogan said.

He said all parties were seeking space for diplomacy, describing this as a positive development.

"Problems are not solved through conflict but through negotiation and reconciliation," he said.

"The process remains active and continues uninterrupted. The ground for diplomacy and dialogue remains open."