WORLD
1 min read
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
The US top envoy says Trump's foreign policy accomplishments would see peace come through between Baku and Yerevan.
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
Rubio lists a potential peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of US mediation efforts. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that there will hopefully be a peace deal soon between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but offered no other details.

US President Donald Trump's foreign accomplishments would include "hopefully, pretty soon, a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia", Rubio said during a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Cabinet at the White House.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh — a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan — and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

RECOMMENDED

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949