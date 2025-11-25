US
1 min read
White House rejects report of considering ousting FBI Director Kash Patel
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt says the story is made up, adding that Trump and Patel took a photo at the Oval Office after the report was published.
White House rejects report of considering ousting FBI Director Kash Patel
The report claimed that Trump was considering to replace Patel with top FBI official Andrew Bailey. / AP
November 25, 2025

The White House has denied that US President Donald Trump was considering removing Kash Patel as director of the FBI, as news outlet MS NOW reported.

MS NOW, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the situation, said on Tuesday in an online report that Trump and his top aides had grown increasingly frustrated by the unflattering headlines Patel has generated.

They have confided to allies that the president is weighing removing Patel and considering top FBI official Andrew Bailey as his replacement, according to MS NOW, formerly MSNBC.

RECOMMENDED

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on X that the story was "completely made up" and posted a photo of Trump and Patel that she said was taken in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Leavitt said Trump and Patel were in a meeting when the report was published, and the president reacted to it by laughing and saying, "What? That's totally false. Come on, Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!"

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case