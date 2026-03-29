Hidden beneath the grass of Liverpool’s Grant Gardens, now a quiet public park passed daily by hundreds of locals, lies a remarkable and largely forgotten story: the graves of Ottoman sailors and the ambitious plan of a young Turkish diplomat to establish a Muslim cemetery in the British city.

And it was by chance that I stumbled upon this dusty page of history that links this city to one of the most tragic chapters of Türkiye’s past.

All of this began in 2021 during the COVID lockdown, when I was staying at home in Liverpool working on my master’s thesis.

Unable to do much during the day, I started browsing the British Newspaper Archive out of curiosity, searching for any references to Ottomans who had visited Liverpool.

During one of these searches, I came across the name of a Turkish sailor, Hasan Mehmed.

The newspaper provided a detailed account of his burial in the Liverpool necropolis. This immediately caught my attention, as I knew that Liverpool necropolis is now Grant Gardens, which was only a two-minute walk from my accommodation.

I was struck by the realisation that beneath the ground I walked on so frequently lay Ottoman sailors, yet there was no existing literature on them.

After the lockdown ended, the first thing I did was visit the Liverpool Record Office to investigate these unknown Turkish soldiers who were buried thousands of kilometres away from their homeland.

I felt a strong sense of responsibility to bring their story to the attention of both the local Muslim community and the wider Turkish public.

The story began in the mid-19th century, during the Crimean War (1853–1856), when the Ottoman Empire and Britain fought as allies against the then-Czarist Russia.

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During the 1850s and 1860s, Ottoman ships frequently visited major British ports such as Liverpool, Glasgow, and Portsmouth for the installation of guns and machinery.

Among them was the frigate Geyvan-i Bahri, which arrived in Liverpool on June 19, 1856 and remained there for just under a year.

It seems that, due to the Turkish-British alliance at the time and the frigate's status as “possibly the first Turkish man-of-war that ever entered the Mersey”, Geyvan-i Bahri caught the attention of the local press, and thus comprehensive accounts of the frigate exist.

The frigate consisted of 360 sailors, including 25 naval officers, and the primary purpose of its visit was to be fitted with a screw propeller.

During its stay, the vessel faced significant hardship, as a considerable number of crew members were diagnosed with cholera.

The first casualty aboard the frigate occurred the very next day after it docked at Liverpool, when 32-year-old Hasan Mehmed died on board.

He was buried in the Liverpool necropolis at a religious ceremony attended by the frigate’s imam, the Turkish consul Pierre Mussabini, a lieutenant, and sixteen Turkish sailors.

Over the next 11 months, 28 more Ottoman soldiers died and were buried alongside Hasan Mehmed.

According to Liverpool's official burial records, the Ottoman soldiers were buried side by side in an area of approximately 20 square meters, which the Ottoman government purchased.

It is necessary here to clarify the reason for choosing Liverpool necropolis as a burial ground for these Turkish soldiers.

The necropolis was Liverpool's first purpose-built, open to all religions, and was therefore regarded as a more suitable place for memorials for civic reasons.

Furthermore, security was stronger than in other cemeteries, as a night watch was stationed on the site, surrounded by enormous walls and accessible only through an iron gate.

After the departure of the frigate on May 9, 1857, the Turkish graves were forgotten both by the locals and the Ottoman authorities until the last decade of the 19th century.

The men and their mission

The turning point occurred with the emergence of the Liverpool Muslim Institute (LMI) in 1887 under the leadership of Abdullah Quilliam , an Anglo-Muslim solicitor and reformist.

It is essential to understand that in the last quarter of the 19th century, Liverpool became one of the world's busiest ports due to the advent of steamships.

As commerce and shipping with the Middle East, India, and Africa grew, Muslims from every corner of the world visited the city in search of opportunities.

Eventually, some of these Muslims died in the city, and because their families were far away, the responsibility of their funeral was undertaken by Quilliam, and his community became sufficiently organised to undertake a number of Muslim burials.

Despite the existence of other nearby cemeteries, such as Everton and St. James’s, both within walking distance of the Muslim Institute and already containing Turkish graves, Liverpool necropolis remained the primary burial ground actively used by the LMI.

This was possibly because of its proximity to Quilliam’s mosque at 8 Brougham Terrace, opened in December 1889 and functioned as the main centre of Muslim worship in Liverpool, or due to the presence of the Turkish military graves from the Crimean War.

Quilliam became aware of the importance of the Muslim cemetery in enhancing the image of Islam in Liverpool and his reputation as the leader of Muslims in England. He subsequently planned to purchase land and establish a Muslim cemetery in the city.