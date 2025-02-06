Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida met with his Honda counterpart Toshihiro Mibe to say he wanted to end their merger talks after the larger automaker proposed making Nissan a subsidiary, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

In December, the Japanese automakers signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss an integration under a holding company to create the world's No.3 automaker and compete in an increasingly tough industry.

However, the talks have been complicated by growing differences.

Multiple people familiar with the matter have told Reuters and hit a wall after Honda said it wanted to turn Nissan into a subsidiary.

"A consensus was reached (on Nissan's side) that the talks cannot proceed under that proposal," said the source on Thursday with knowledge of the discussions, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

Nissan will formalise the decision to withdraw from the MOU at a board meeting to be held before the company's third-quarter earnings announcement next week, the source added.