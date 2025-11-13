Bangladesh will hold a referendum on constitutional reforms on the same day as the national election in February next year, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Thursday, opening the way for a bicameral legislature and the reinstatement of the caretaker administration system.

Yunus announced the decision in a national address aired on state television as political parties remained divided and staged demonstrations over the timing of the referendum.

“Our government had three main responsibilities: to prosecute the murders, to organise the necessary reforms to transition to an accountable and effective democratic system, and to hand over power to an elected government through fair election,” Yunus said.

He said the reforms are expected to play a major role in strengthening governance.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold the next parliamentary election in the first half of February 2026.

Parliament reform vote