Yemeni government-aligned forces entered the southern city of Aden on Thursday, signalling a major shift in the balance of power in the country’s south as pressure mounts on the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The deployment comes as the government accelerates efforts to consolidate control over southern provinces, following days of military and political setbacks for the STC and amid reports that its leader, Aidarous al Zubaidi, had fled the country.

According to military sources aligned with Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, units of the National Shield Forces advanced into Aden from the neighbouring province of Abyan, where local authorities have publicly declared support for the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Waddah al-Dubaish, spokesperson for the government-aligned Joint Forces on the western coast, said the first contingents reached the Al Alam area, a strategic eastern gateway to the city. He added that the deployment was part of a phased security plan that would see additional brigades enter Aden in an organised and gradual manner.

“The objective is to secure the city, reinforce stability, and prevent any slide into chaos,” Dubaish said, calling on residents to cooperate with security forces and report suspicious activity.

Related TRT World - Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of the country

Shrinking STC footprint

The arrival of National Shield Forces in Aden follows the government’s recent recapture of the eastern provinces of Hadramout and Al Mahra, significantly narrowing the STC’s territorial control.

With authorities in Abyan, Shabwa, and Lahj siding with the government, the council’s effective presence has been reduced to Aden, Al Dhale, and the island of Socotra, according to Yemeni officials.

The latest developments come amid Saudi-led efforts to contain the escalating crisis in Yemen. Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber said he met in Riyadh with an STC delegation to discuss recent moves by the council, which he described as damaging to the southern cause.

In comments posted on the US social media company X, Al Jaber said the discussions focused on restoring cohesion among anti-Houthi forces and laying the groundwork for a broader dialogue on southern Yemen, including preparations for a conference expected to be held in Riyadh.