Israel's opposition has labelled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "danger to national security" following a letter from Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to the Supreme Court addressing his attempted dismissal, according to Israeli media.

The accusation emerged after a meeting led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, the head of the Yesh Atid party, alongside State Camp party leader Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman and Democrats party leader Yair Golan, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

The opposition leaders, in a brief statement, condemned Netanyahu's conduct as described in Bar’s letter, saying it "jeopardises our future and existence and harms state security."

In a recorded video earlier Monday, Lapid declared that Bar's letter "proves Netanyahu endangers Israel's security and cannot remain prime minister."

He accused Netanyahu of attempting to use the Shin Bet to monitor Israeli citizens and dismantle democracy, adding that appointing a new Shin Bet chief under Netanyahu would pose a "real threat" to Israel and its citizens.

'No longer a warning'

Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the army, called Netanyahu a "direct threat to Israel's security and rule of law," demanding his immediate resignation.

In a post on X, Golan described Bar's affidavit as "no longer a warning — it is a serious indictment and an emergency alarm for Israeli democracy."

He said that Netanyahu demanded "personal loyalty from the head of the Shin Bet instead of loyalty to the state. He demanded that he use the secret service against civilians, lie to the High Court of Justice, and bend the rule of law to his personal needs."

Golan further said that Netanyahu sought to use the Shin Bet "against political opponents, against protests, against citizens who came out to defend democracy."

He branded him a "failed prime minister in terms of security and politics, legally entangled up to his neck" and leading an "anarchist government" that amounts to "a de facto coup d'état."

Confirming accusations

On Monday morning, Bar submitted an eight-page letter to the Supreme Court condemning Netanyahu, who decided to dismiss him in March, confirming recent leaks about the prime minister's behaviour with the Shin Bet, local media reported.