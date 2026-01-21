Türkiye and Uzbekistan held crucial talks in Ankara on Tuesday, marking a decisive turning point in bilateral relations and signalling a transition from conventional diplomatic engagement to a fully integrated strategic partnership.

The talks, convened in what was officially termed the 4+4 format, brought together officials from the departments of foreign affairs, defence, internal security, and intelligence—an arrangement that reflects the evolving nature of regional and global security challenges.

The format itself underscored a broader transformation – four crucial sectors are now being handled within a single strategic framework, accelerating decision-making and strengthening coordination in times of crisis.

Türkiye was the first country to officially recognise Uzbekistan when it emerged as an independent nation in 1991 from the ruins of the erstwhile Soviet Union.

A Muslim-majority country, Uzbekistan is one of the world’s only two double-landlocked nations – all its neighbours are also landlocked – along with Liechtenstein. It is also a member of the Organisation of Turkic States .

From bilateral diplomacy to integrated security

International relations professor Oktay Tanrisever of the Middle East Technical University in Ankara says that the mechanism for the Ankara meeting has been designed to deepen the strategic dimension of bilateral ties.

“The 4+4 format meetings that Türkiye has developed with Uzbekistan are of a nature that will deepen the strategic dimension of bilateral relations,” he tells TRT World.

According to Tanrisever, translating cooperation into concrete projects will have effects well beyond the bilateral sphere.

“This approach will not only allow the two countries to revitalise the Middle Corridor,” he adds, “but, through coordination with Azerbaijan, it will elevate Türkiye’s security and strategic cooperation with all its partners in the Caucasus and Central Asia to a regional level, creating a significant force multiplier.”

The regional security context loomed large over the discussions.

Developments along the Central Asia corridor, especially uncertainties and instability risks stemming from terror groups in the region, continue to shape threat perceptions across the region.

Türkiye and Uzbekistan’s decision to assess these risks jointly reflects an emerging shared strategic outlook.

The prominence given to security was also closely linked to economic considerations, as safeguarding transportation routes and connectivity corridors has become inseparable from maintaining regional stability.

Shared threat perception

Associate Professor Basak Kuzakci from Marmara University in Istanbul highlights this integrated approach as a defining feature of the talks.

“The Türkiye–Uzbekistan meeting in Ankara marks the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations,” she tells TRT World.

“The fact that the talks were held in the 4+4 format demonstrates that diplomacy is now being addressed alongside security, defence, internal affairs, and intelligence. This shows that relations have moved beyond traditional bilateral engagement and are being placed within a strategic framework.”

Kuzakci underlines that fragmented threat assessments are no longer an option.