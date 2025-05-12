Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Berlin was met with protests as demonstrators gathered to voice their opposition to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Amnesty International organised a protest on Monday in the government quarter to protest against German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's high-level reception of Herzog, which included a red carpet welcome while the conflict in Gaza continues.

The protesters carried signs reading “End Israel's genocide in Gaza!”, “No weapons for war crimes in Gaza,” and “Respect international humanitarian law!” while chanting slogans demanding an end to Israel's military attacks and human rights violations.

Sophie, an Amnesty volunteer who participated in the protest, criticised Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the ongoing war crimes. “This is not the right time for such a visit. A partnership based on values must be founded on international legal principles,” she told Anadolu, stressing that Germany can no longer view Israel as a “value partner.”

The volunteer called on German politicians to pressure Israel to end the blockade and allow humanitarian aid. “We also demand an end to weapons supplies. Germany's complicity in a possible genocide is unacceptable,” she stated.