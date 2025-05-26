A Turkish trade delegation visited the US to discuss bilateral trade relations, particularly Washington's recent reciprocity-based trade policies.

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the visit on Monday.

The May 22 visit came after Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat's online meeting in April with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

Trump signed an executive order in early April that imposed reciprocal tariffs on nations worldwide, stating that all countries will be subject to a minimum baseline tariff of 10 percent, with some, such as Canada, Mexico, China, and EU states, paying higher rates.

Türkiye is also among countries facing a 10 percent rate.

The delegation, headed by Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Murat Tuzcu, visited Washington, DC to meet with US Deputy Trade Representative Bryant Trick and other officials.