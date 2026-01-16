A group of civil society organisations on Friday urged the British government to not unpause the current suspension of some 30 licences, but to suspend all arms exports to Israel.

A few days after Business Secretary Peter Kyle's remarks, signalling that the government may unblock arms sales to Israel, campaign groups urged the government to not to unpause arms export licences to Israel, but rather to halt all arms exports.

A joint statement by Campaign Against Arms Trade, Global Justice Now, Global Legal Action Network, International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, and War on Want, said they were "appalled" by the government’s movement towards unblocking arms licences to Israel.

Related TRT World - Three pro-Palestine activists detained in UK end their hunger strike

"The Government’s position was already untenable, temporarily suspending approximately 30 of 350 arms licences to Israel, amounting to only 8.6% of total licences," it noted.

In September 2024, the British government announced it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel following a review that found a "clear risk" that some exports could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Last May, then-British Foreign Secretary David Lammy suspended negotiations with Israel on a new free trade deal.

'Total disregard for peace'