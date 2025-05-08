WORLD
India uses Israeli-made Harop drones to target Pakistan again: military
Pakistan vows India will "continue to pay dearly" for its aggression.
India has imported military hardware worth $2.9 billion from Israel over the last decade. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 8, 2025

Pakistan’s military says it shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent by India overnight, revising its earlier count of 12.

Accusing New Delhi of repeated airspace violations in a "naked act of aggression", military spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Thursday that the Israeli-made Harop drones were shot down in various locations, including near major urban centres like Karachi and Lahore.

A civilian was killed in the Ghotki district of southern Sindh province, he added.

India has imported military hardware worth $2.9 billion from Israel over the last decade, including radars, surveillance and combat drones, and missiles.

"Debris is being collected from all impact sites," the Pakistan military spokesperson told reporters in a press conference.

All 25 Israeli-made Harop drones “were shot down by Pakistani forces in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Attock, Ghotki, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and other cities,” he added.

The military also said India continues to launch drone incursions following recent cross-border strikes, but asserted that Pakistan is "engaging and neutralising them one by one".

"India is paying dearly, and will continue to pay dearly for this naked aggression," Sharif said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
