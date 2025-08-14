A series of attacks against Pakistani police by terrorists left five officers dead and eight wounded in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

There were four attacks with three resulting in officer casualties on Thursday, police said.

Most died or were injured in a single attack in the Upper Dir district when armed men ambushed a police van early on Thursday.

Three officers died and seven were injured during the routine patrol, police official Ismail Khan said.

In the Peshawar suburb of Hassan Khel, armed men opened fire on a police station with automatic weapons.