Even for Pakistan—one of the world’s most violence-hit countries—the hijacking of a passenger train by terrorists in a remote part of its southwestern Balochistan province was an unprecedented incident.

In a brazen attack on March 11, dozens of terrorists belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) blew up the railway track to stop the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express in a remote mountainous region near Sibi and held 440 passengers and crew-members hostage. A number of these passengers were unarmed soldiers, heading home on vacations.

The terrorists then shot and killed several passengers, mostly security personnel, after verifying their identity before the troops could reach the spot. However, the terrorists freed a number of hostages, including women, children and the elderly, following ethnic profiling.

In an ensuing operation lasting 36 hours, Pakistani forces killed 33 terrorists and managed to free those hostages who were used as “human shields”.

A total of 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel, three railroad employees and five civilians, were killed. Five soldiers also lost their lives.

The train hijacking incident underlines the complicated terrorism challenge of Pakistan, which is fighting a multifront war in its northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces – both bordering Afghanistan.

The militants have also carried out terror attacks in Karachi, the capital of the southwestern Sindh province, mainly targeting Chinese nationals.

If the hardline terror groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh-K, are active in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the violent separatist BLA terrorists operate mostly in Balochistan.

One commonality between the two ideologically diverse sets of terror groups is that they allegedly use Afghanistan as a springboard for their activities in Pakistan, and sometimes even collaborate with one another in carrying them out. The Kabul government denies any involvement in or tolerance for these activities.

The strategic shift

Not long ago, terror attacks were limited to the occasional hit-and-run assaults on security personnel and infrastructure, or the improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, targeting government vehicles in remote areas.

But in recent months, BLA terrorists have started storming security pickets, police stations and government installations, and are carrying out suicide attacks with greater frequency and ferocity.

The unprecedented train attack is an example of their growing capability. It also shows a marked change in their strategy and availability of greater resources in terms of money, sophisticated arms and ammunition, including high-intensity sniper rifles, thermal night vision weapons and communication devices.

Leftover weapons of the withdrawing US and NATO troops in Afghanistan further complicate the situation. A large quantity of these weapons has now reportedly fallen in the hands of the terrorists.

The terror groups are swelling their ranks with willing young recruits who feel alienated with the system because of economic woes and the country’s growing political polarisation.

The escalation in terrorism has jolted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which has again vowed to toughen its stance against terrorism in the aftermath of the train hijacking incident.

The intensity and scope of anti-terrorism operations can be gauged from the fact that the security forces killed 1,250 terrorists and lost 563 of their own in the past 14 and a half months.

The security forces conducted 59,775 major and minor intelligence-based operations in 2024 – around 164 a day. But in 2025, the daily average of operations has shot up to 180.

Alleged Afghan connection

Pakistan, which has long accused the Afghan Taliban for allowing their country to become a hub of terrorist groups, again pointed the finger at their neighbour after the passenger train hijacking.

The Pakistan Foreign Office and the military spokesman have said that the intelligence and operational findings confirm that perpetrators of the train attack were in touch with “handlers in Afghanistan” throughout the incident.