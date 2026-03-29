Nepal’s former energy minister Deepak Khadka was arrested on Sunday in a money laundering investigation, police said, as authorities expand a sweeping probe tied to last year’s deadly anti-corruption protests.

Khadka’s arrest comes just a day after former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were detained over their alleged roles in a violent crackdown on demonstrators.

Police said Khadka is being investigated in connection with cash recovered from his residence during the September unrest, when protests spiralled into nationwide upheaval.

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From protest to political upheaval

The youth-led demonstrations began over a brief social media ban but quickly grew into a broader movement against corruption and economic hardship.

At least 76 people were killed during a two-day crackdown in early September, according to an official inquiry, fueling public outrage.