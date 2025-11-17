A fatal accident involving a bus filled with Indian pilgrims killed at least 45 people near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Medina, Indian police said on Monday, one of the deadliest crashes in the Gulf kingdom in years.

"The tragic bus accident involving Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia is deeply distressing," V C Sajjanar, police commissioner for the city of Hyderabad, where many of the Indian citizens were reported to have come from, told reporters.

"According to preliminary information, 46 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident, and heartbreakingly, only one person survived," he said.

Saudi officials have not provided a toll for the crash.

New Delhi offers condolences

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a post on social media, saying the Indian embassy was working with Saudi officials on the ground.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medina involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," the prime minister wrote on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance," he added.

Leading cause of fatality

Road crashes were one of the greatest causes of injuries and fatalities in Saudi Arabia, according to a 2023 UN statement, which also said the kingdom had retained a high road fatality rate compared to other high-income countries.